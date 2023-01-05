See All Pediatricians in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD

Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Fleischaker works at Pax Pediactrics Pllc in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Dr. Fleischaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pax Pediactrics Pllc
    3933 E Edna Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 992-4246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Cough

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Fleischaker was my pediatrician from the ‘80’s thru the ‘90’s when I “aged out.” She was always very kind to me as a child and teenager, I always felt safe around her and trusted her with my thoughts and feelings. As a 42 year old adult now, I send my gratitude her way.
    Katie Hill — Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Fleischaker's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Fleischaker

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619074358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleischaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleischaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleischaker works at Pax Pediactrics Pllc in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fleischaker’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

