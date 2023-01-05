Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD
Overview of Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD
Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Fleischaker works at
Dr. Fleischaker's Office Locations
Pax Pediactrics Pllc3933 E Edna Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 992-4246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleischaker was my pediatrician from the ‘80’s thru the ‘90’s when I “aged out.” She was always very kind to me as a child and teenager, I always felt safe around her and trusted her with my thoughts and feelings. As a 42 year old adult now, I send my gratitude her way.
About Dr. Donni Fleischaker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1619074358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Fleischaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischaker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
