Overview

Dr. Donnie Aultman, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Aultman works at WK Advanced Surgery Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.