See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Mehrabi works at Beverly Hills Skin in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA and Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD
4.9 (104)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
4.9 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD
4.8 (721)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Dermatology
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 421, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 205-3555
  2. 2
    Encino-Tarzana Dermatology
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 141, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 914-7546
  3. 3
    Complete Skin La Inc.
    16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 140, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 914-7546
  4. 4
    Don Mehrabi MD A Professional Medical Corp.
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 240, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 205-3555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Athlete's Foot
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Hair Loss
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrabi?

    Jul 12, 2019
    We feel very confident with Dr. Mehrabi and the office staff is very friendly.
    — Jul 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mehrabi to family and friends

    Dr. Mehrabi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mehrabi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD.

    About Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356454557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine|Grady Meml/Emory U/VA Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehrabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehrabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehrabi has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.