Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Mehrabi works at
Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Dermatology9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 421, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 205-3555
-
2
Encino-Tarzana Dermatology5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 141, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 914-7546
-
3
Complete Skin La Inc.16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 140, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 914-7546
-
4
Don Mehrabi MD A Professional Medical Corp.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 240, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (310) 205-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We feel very confident with Dr. Mehrabi and the office staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
- 1356454557
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine|Grady Meml/Emory U/VA Hosp
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
