Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Mehrabi works at Beverly Hills Skin in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA and Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.