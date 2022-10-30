Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donny Wynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Donny Wynn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Wynn works at
Locations
St Anthony Physicians - Endocrinology Assoc6205 N Santa Fe Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 231-8740
Saints Obstetrics and Gynecology1111 N Lee Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 272-6406
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaver County Memorial Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t believe there are any words that can truly express how much I appreciate Dr. Wynn and how I feel towards his medical practice in helping me to discover my unique and rare condition, less than <1. He gave me hope, support, & guidance during the darkest times in my life. His office became home (especially to me) because of his kind & welcoming staff, who are more patient than any medical staff I’ve known. They will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you forever.
About Dr. Donny Wynn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1942341573
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynn works at
Dr. Wynn has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.