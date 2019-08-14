Dr. Rosas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD
Overview of Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD
Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Rosas' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration380 Celebration Pl # 2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4760
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a procedure done by Dr. Rosas last year and I'm extremely happy with my results! He has a very caring and kind personality and answers all your questions. He makes sure you are well cared for. Also, Monique (nurse) and the rest of his staff in the Celebration location are fabulous! I would recommend Dr. Rosas to anyone!
About Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073731444
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Gen
- Brown Univ, RI Hosp
- Brown U-Rhode Island Hosp
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosas has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosas speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.