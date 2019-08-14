Overview of Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD

Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Rosas works at AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.