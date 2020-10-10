Dr. Donovan Teel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donovan Teel, MD
Overview
Dr. Donovan Teel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9000 N Main St Ste G33, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 208-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teel?
He performed a Gastric Sleeve surgery on me in 2012. I lost over 100 lbs and 8 years later the weight is still off.
About Dr. Donovan Teel, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386699601
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.