Dr. Donovan Teel, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donovan Teel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    9000 N Main St Ste G33, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 208-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 10, 2020
    He performed a Gastric Sleeve surgery on me in 2012. I lost over 100 lbs and 8 years later the weight is still off.
    Nick Brusky — Oct 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donovan Teel, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386699601
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donovan Teel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

