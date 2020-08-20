Dr. Doo Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doo Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doo Cho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health - East Mesa6020 E Arbor Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE...got to see Dr Cho before he retired/the office made sure to schedule me ASAP so that I would get to see him//procedures went very well and he personally called with results afterward. All the staff were very professional and visits went well.
About Dr. Doo Cho, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1750376778
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.