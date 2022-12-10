Overview of Dr. Doojin Kim, MD

Dr. Doojin Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at UCLA Neurology Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.