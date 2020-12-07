See All Podiatrists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Dora Achille, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Bedford, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dora Achille, DPM

Dr. Dora Achille, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. 

Dr. Achille works at Foot and Ankle Solutions in Bedford, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Achille's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Solutions
    2608 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 283-7288
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Flower Mound Office
    3208 Long Prairie Rd Ste B, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 283-7288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 07, 2020
    Dr. Dora Achille has been taken care of my 90 year old mother for 2 years diligently trying to get her toes healed. Her commitment during this period found us to a vascular doctor who finally was able to help my mom. Dr. Achille continues to care for my mom with the upmost bedside manner and treats her as a person not just her "favorite patient". The Staff at Foot and Ankle Solutions have been a blessing to my mom and also treat her like a Queen. Thank you for all your patience and care for Geraldine Sanders.
    Kelly Bailey for Geraldine Sanders — Dec 07, 2020
    About Dr. Dora Achille, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013952514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dora Achille, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Achille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Achille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Achille has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Achille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achille.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.