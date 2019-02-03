Overview of Dr. Dora Pinkhasova, MD

Dr. Dora Pinkhasova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia U



Dr. Pinkhasova works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.