Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dora Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dora Salazar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Alpha Family Medicine3303 Northland Dr Ste 220, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 476-0275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have battled several issues over the years. One of the main issues had to do with my thyroid. Dr. Salazar has taken her time to review my medical history, recap every result on my labs with me, and takes her time in discussing my treatment plan. She has the best manners, answers my questions with patience despite my repetitive questions and encourages me. She is realistic, completely honest with me (even with the worrisome parts) and doesn't rush my visit. Go see her!
About Dr. Dora Salazar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013064880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.