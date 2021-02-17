Dr. Dora So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dora So, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dora So, MD
Dr. Dora So, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. So works at
Dr. So's Office Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 794-6258
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. So is a wonderful and very attentive doctor who listens and is understanding to a patient’s needs and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. So MD for anyone looking for a doctor.
About Dr. Dora So, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Korean
- 1700807609
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. So has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. So accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. So using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. So speaks French and Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.