Dr. Dorcas McLennan, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorcas McLennan, MD
Dr. Dorcas McLennan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. McLennan's Office Locations
The Everett Clinic Pllc1201 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 Directions (206) 401-3165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLennan?
I loved my visit with Dr. McLennan. She was very knowledgeable and made me feel very comfortable the entire time.
About Dr. Dorcas McLennan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1144272154
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLennan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McLennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLennan speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McLennan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.