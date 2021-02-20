Overview of Dr. Dorcas McLennan, MD

Dr. Dorcas McLennan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.



Dr. McLennan works at Everett Clinic At Shoreline in Shoreline, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.