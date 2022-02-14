See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Dorcas Morgan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorcas Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University.

Dr. Morgan works at Westchester Medical Healthcare in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Healthcare
    1211 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 828-6610
  2. 2
    2044 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 680-5260
  3. 3
    1211 Wpr Medical Services
    932 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 680-5250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    
    About Dr. Dorcas Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144317652
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorcas Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Westchester Medical Healthcare in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

