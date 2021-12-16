Dr. Fazio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doreen Fazio, MD
Overview of Dr. Doreen Fazio, MD
Dr. Doreen Fazio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fazio works at
Dr. Fazio's Office Locations
Valley Eye Center Surgical Med Grp.14914 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 933-6904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fazio always answers all of your questions and concerns. She is very dedicated to her chosen profession and you can see how hard she works to find a solution to your situation. You feel as though you're her only patient. She's went out of her way to call me a few times to help me get a dr who would be willing to work on a sliding scale because my insurance fell through. She cares about her patients and focuses on them and not the money. A real gem.
About Dr. Doreen Fazio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1831194398
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazio has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fazio speaks Armenian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.