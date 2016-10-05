Dr. Doreena McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doreena McBride, MD
Overview of Dr. Doreena McBride, MD
Dr. Doreena McBride, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. McBride's Office Locations
Pedi Clinic461 Brown Blvd Ste B, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 933-5700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I had my first daugher I wanted to find the perfect doctor...SHE WAS IT!! I love her...she is very good with all kids and is very knowlegable. Her office staff as well is amazing!!
About Dr. Doreena McBride, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801830799
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University Of California At Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.