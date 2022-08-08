Overview of Dr. Dorelan Miller, MD

Dr. Dorelan Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Legacy Medical Group-Westside Internal Medicine in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.