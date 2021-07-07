Overview

Dr. Dorene Niv, DO is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Niv works at Premier Dermatology Partners in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.