Dr. Dorene Niv, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dorene Niv, DO is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Premier Dermatology Partners3431 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (786) 527-2693Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:30pm
Dr. Niv has been so helpful over the past year that I have seen her. My first visit was for an infected bug bite. She saw me immediately and was able to treat it and left me with no scaring. The bite was so bad and the infection was spreading. She saved me! I also have seen her for cosmetic injectables which turned about so amazing and natural looking. Lastly, I got a very bad second degree burn on my face and back due to a day on the boat. She prescribed me something to help with the pain and minimize scaring. I recommend her to everyone I know.
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Largo Medical Center
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami
- Dermatology
