Dr. Dorene Niv, DO

Dermatology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorene Niv, DO is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Niv works at Premier Dermatology Partners in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology Partners
    3431 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 527-2693
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Dorene Niv, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1629471230
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    • Largo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorene Niv, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niv has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niv works at Premier Dermatology Partners in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Niv’s profile.

    Dr. Niv has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Niv. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niv.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

