Dr. Dori Middleman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dori Middleman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    191 Presidential Blvd Ste B102, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 664-7793
  2. 2
    George Street Center
    116 S George St Ste 301, York, PA 17401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 664-7793

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dori Middleman, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992808927
    Education & Certifications

    • Phila Child Guid Center
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Hahnemann U Hosp
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dori Middleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Middleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Middleman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

