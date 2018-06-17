See All Dermatologists in San Marcos, CA
Dr. Dori Rausch-Rafii, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dori Rausch-Rafii, MD is a Dermatologist in San Marcos, CA. 

Dr. Rausch-Rafii works at Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory
    400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 510-4058
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 17, 2018
    This Doctor was so nice and took the time to listen to my concerns. Very knowledgeable !!
    Emma Cremonesi in Oceanside , CA — Jun 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dori Rausch-Rafii, MD
    About Dr. Dori Rausch-Rafii, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578666509
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dori Rausch-Rafii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rausch-Rafii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rausch-Rafii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rausch-Rafii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rausch-Rafii works at Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory in San Marcos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rausch-Rafii’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rausch-Rafii. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rausch-Rafii.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rausch-Rafii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rausch-Rafii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

