Dr. Dorian Jones, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dorian Jones, MD

Dr. Dorian Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lansing, MI. 

Dr. Jones works at Lansing Surgery Center in Lansing, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lansing Surgery Center
    1707 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 332-1200
  2. 2
    Michigan Gastroenterology Institute
    1650 RAMBLEWOOD DR, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 332-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dysphagia
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    Dr. Jones listens and carefully examines you and remembers details about you even after several months between visits. Very thorough and very kind. Highly recommended!
    KJ — May 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dorian Jones, MD
    About Dr. Dorian Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508157702
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorian Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

