Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Partial colon removal with complicated issues. Wound up with great outcome and no ostomy. His expertise, brilliance, and bedside manner are impeccable.
About Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1649477522
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
