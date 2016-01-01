Overview

Dr. Dorina Castelo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Castelo works at Iron Stone Medical Clinic and URG in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.