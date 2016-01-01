Overview

Dr. Doris Coca-Soto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpena, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.



Dr. Coca-Soto works at Alcona Health Center Alpena Svc in Alpena, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.