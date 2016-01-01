Dr. Doris Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doris Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Doris Huang, MD
Dr. Doris Huang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
-
1
Rutherford Pediatrics338 Union Ave Ste 2, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 842-0501
-
2
New Jersey Health Care Services LLC2780 Morris Ave Ste 2A, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 687-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
About Dr. Doris Huang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1659684694
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.