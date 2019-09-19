Dr. Doris Newman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doris Newman, DO
Overview of Dr. Doris Newman, DO
Dr. Doris Newman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Wilton Manors, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Osteopathy
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
Osteopathic Medical Arts Center (OMAC)1201 NE 26th St Ste 109, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 Directions (954) 381-7334Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
I had terrible pain in my shoulder, I called Osteopathic Medical Arts Center in Wilton Manors, FL. The guy on the phone was very friendly and helpful. I made an appointment and went to see Dr. Doris Newman. 2 treatments over 2 weeks and my shoulder is so much better now! Thank you Dr. Newman, I believe you are a true healer!
About Dr. Doris Newman, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1740265529
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Osteopathy
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- St Vincent Hosp Worcester Med Ctr
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.