Dr. Doris Ragland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Doris Ragland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Ragland works at
Dr. Ragland's Office Locations
Hawthorne Specialized Fc Mhs11539 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (855) 359-6322
Providence Health & Services, Hawthorne12618 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 263-5771Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
- 3 5100 W Goldleaf Cir Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (310) 675-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doris E. Ragland is the BEST
About Dr. Doris Ragland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760484430
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.