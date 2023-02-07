Dr. Raphaely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doron Raphaely, MD
Dr. Doron Raphaely, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Mark Hoerr MD101 14th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 323-7880
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Raphaely's mindful approach has been really helpful for me and my anxiety, especially with the way he mixes it with the western psychiatry. His approach is also very calm and considerate and I have really enjoyed working with him over the past 10 years
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811904725
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Raphaely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raphaely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
