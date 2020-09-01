Dr. Doron Stember, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stember is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doron Stember, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doron Stember, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Locations
Mount Sinai Urology5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4812
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Urology10 Union Sq E Frnt 3A, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 241-4812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stember was warm, empathetic and very understanding as I explained my situation and my concerns. He listened well, asked the proper questions and did something a lot of doctors won't do, which is to offer an explanation in detail without being prodded to. I never felt rushed off of the video appointment and really felt I had a solid understanding of the situation as well as the plan to tackle it.
About Dr. Doron Stember, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1902064124
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stember has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stember accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stember has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stember has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stember on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stember speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stember. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stember.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stember, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stember appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.