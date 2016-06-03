Dr. Dorone Manasse, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manasse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorone Manasse, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dorone Manasse, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Dr. Manasse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dorone M Manasse1001 N Federal Hwy Ste 203, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (754) 202-2809
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manasse?
Dr Manasse and his staff are amazing.
About Dr. Dorone Manasse, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1619122108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manasse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manasse works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manasse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manasse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.