Overview of Dr. Dorota Hausner-Sypek, MD

Dr. Dorota Hausner-Sypek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Hausner-Sypek works at Center For Rheumatology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.