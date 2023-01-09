Dr. Malinowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorota Malinowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorota Malinowski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
-
1
Diabetes/Metabolism Specialists4118 Pond Hill Rd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 494-3739
-
2
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic Endocrinology12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Malinowski is thorough, knowledgable, attentive to needs of the patient, articulate, experienced!
About Dr. Dorota Malinowski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
