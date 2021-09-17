Dr. Pucyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorota Pucyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorota Pucyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk.
Dr. Pucyk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carter Dean Hee Lowry Rothe6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-4159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pucyk?
I started seeing Dr. Pucyk December of 2020. I had just been released from the hospital where I had been treated for COVID . Never have I been on insulin but unfortunately that’s what COVID gave me. My sugars were through the roof! I felt horrible and I still needed to take care of my terminally ill 21 yr old daughter. Dr. Pucyk showed so much compassion and said she was dedicated to helping me to start to feel better.. it has definitely been a challenge to find out what works for me. I was thrilled the other night when I checked my sugar and it was 102! Last December my high was 625! Thank you so much Dr. Pucyk.
About Dr. Dorota Pucyk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1235275785
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- Ssm St Marys Health Center
- Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pucyk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pucyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pucyk works at
Dr. Pucyk has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pucyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pucyk speaks Polish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pucyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pucyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pucyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pucyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.