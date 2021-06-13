Overview of Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD

Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Coll Med Jagiellonski Univ and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Walewicz works at Saint Lukes Physician Group Inc in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.