Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD

Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Coll Med Jagiellonski Univ and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Walewicz works at Saint Lukes Physician Group Inc in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walewicz's Office Locations

    Slpg - Blue Valley
    5405 W 151st St, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 317-3170
    St Lukes Medical Grp - Southridge
    12541 Foster St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 317-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 13, 2021
    She is friendly, takes time to explain things, and.listen to your concerns.
    Christina — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720056054
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • UMKC Sch of Med
    • UMKC Sch of Med
    • Coll Med Jagiellonski Univ
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walewicz has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Walewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

