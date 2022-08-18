Overview

Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Wilson works at Wilson Dermatology and Skin Care in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.