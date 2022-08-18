Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Wilson Dermatology and Skin Care447 Woodbourne Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 486-8272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
My mom was at different doctors but Dr Wilson is the best in the business!!
About Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Slovak
- 1609821313
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Hosp/Drexel University
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Slovak.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.