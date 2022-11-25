See All Neurologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD

Neurology
4.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD

Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University Of Vienna and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Altschul works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altschul's Office Locations

    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood)
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600
    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    Ridgewood New Jersey 07450, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Nov 25, 2022
    Dr. Altschul (vascular neurosurgeon – Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood) is incredible. She spent a lot of time explaining everything to me in a very clear and patient manner. She is a highly experienced, talented surgeon. All of her staff are awesome. I highly recommend her as a doctor.
    George Wangelien — Nov 25, 2022
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Altschul to family and friends

Dr. Altschul's Office & Staff

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740323138
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Vienna
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vienna
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altschul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altschul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altschul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altschul works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Altschul’s profile.

    Dr. Altschul has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altschul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Altschul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altschul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altschul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altschul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

