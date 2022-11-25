Overview of Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD

Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University Of Vienna and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Altschul works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.