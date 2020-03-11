Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spambalg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Spambalg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Endocrinology A Medical Corp.221 E Walnut St Ste 115, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 577-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spambalg?
I have been seeing Dr. Spambalg for about five years now since I since I had my thyroid removed because of Thyroid cancer. She is absolutely the best doctor I’ve ever been to in my life. She is thorough, knowledgeable and stays on top of everything. Her staff is amazing. About three years ago she decided to not take any insurance anymore so everything is on a cash basis. I thought of making a change to a Doctor who takes insurance but then I realized it’s not worth giving up Dr. Spamblag.
About Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1568406809
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spambalg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spambalg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spambalg works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spambalg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spambalg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spambalg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spambalg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.