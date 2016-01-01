Dr. Dorothee Newbern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newbern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothee Newbern, MD
Dr. Dorothee Newbern, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Endocrinology
