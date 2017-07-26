Overview of Dr. Dorotheea Warmerdam, MD

Dr. Dorotheea Warmerdam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Warmerdam works at Medical Vision Technology in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.