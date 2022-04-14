See All Plastic Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Newark, DE
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD

Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Bird works at Plastic Surgery Helen Graham Cancer Center in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bird's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Helen Graham Cancer Center
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1340, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-3605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Skin Grafts
Breast Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Skin Grafts

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 14, 2022
    Heather — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225361967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bird works at Plastic Surgery Helen Graham Cancer Center in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Bird’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

