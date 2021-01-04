See All Ophthalmologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD

Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Calvin works at Calvin and Calvin MDs in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Calvin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Calvin and Calvin MDs
    8833 Reseda Blvd Ste D, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 727-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Calvin?

    Jan 04, 2021
    This doctor and her staff are absolutely amazing. She doesn’t rush the appointment and will explain and answer all your questions.
    Eileen Roseman — Jan 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Calvin to family and friends

    Dr. Calvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Calvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD.

    About Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700822764
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hosp of Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • White Meml Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calvin works at Calvin and Calvin MDs in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Calvin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Calvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.