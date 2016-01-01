Dr. Dorothy Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Chu, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorothy Chu, MD
Dr. Dorothy Chu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Dept of Pediatrics94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Dorothy Chu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407290463
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
