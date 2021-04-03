Dr. Dorothy Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Cunningham, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
Chirocomfort651 Washington St Ste 110, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 734-1707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Cunningham for a regular skin check. As always, she showed concern for my health, treated me with kindness and respect, and was proactive in advising me how to prevent as well as treat skin cancers.
About Dr. Dorothy Cunningham, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
