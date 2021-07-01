Overview

Dr. Dorothy Kodzwa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kodzwa works at Endocrinology Associates in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.