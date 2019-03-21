Overview

Dr. Dorothy Lamping, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Lamping works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.