Overview of Dr. Dorothy Lee-Evenson, MD

Dr. Dorothy Lee-Evenson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Lee-Evenson works at Advent Health in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.