Dr. Dorothy Lee-Evenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Evenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Lee-Evenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dorothy Lee-Evenson, MD
Dr. Dorothy Lee-Evenson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Lee-Evenson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee-Evenson's Office Locations
-
1
Advent Health1307 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 368-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee-Evenson?
Dr.Lee and her entire staff are amazing. She didn’t deliver me but seen me through both pregnancy’s. Listens to me and makes me feel valid. A doctor who gives you a huge is so special. It was like a mother figure every time I seen he.
About Dr. Dorothy Lee-Evenson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023019650
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee-Evenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee-Evenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee-Evenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee-Evenson works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee-Evenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Evenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Evenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Evenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.