See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-4321
  2. 2
    Ucla Gonda (goldschmied) Diabetes Center in Westwood
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-1899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Osteopenia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Obesity
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Proteinuria
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326067125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

