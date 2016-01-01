Dr. Dorothy Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Dorothy Moore, MD
Dr. Dorothy Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Delaware Eye M.d's Associates2055 Limestone Rd Ste 102, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 992-0430
Kuhwald Contact Lens Co Inc2006 Foulk Rd Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 475-2502
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dorothy Moore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.