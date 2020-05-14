Overview of Dr. Dorothy Nicholson, MD

Dr. Dorothy Nicholson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Nicholson works at Northern Virginia Arthritis and Rheumatology in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.