Overview of Dr. Dorothy Parsley, MD

Dr. Dorothy Parsley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parsley works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.